Despite not seeing the result it was looking for, Penn State started out strong during Saturday’s overtime loss against Syracuse.

From the opening face off, the blue and white was able to control the pace early in the game that led to a high shot total from the Nittany Lions.

While the Nittany Lions were unable to score until the third period, the team took a combined 55 shots compared to 21 from Syracuse.

Fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising and sophomore forward Kiara Zanon led the team with eight shots on the day.

The high volume of shots led to a ton of scoring chances throughout the game for Penn State, with the most notable one coming from junior forward Rachel Weiss who hit the crossbar on a shot attempt.

While she would eventually score later in the game that was just one of many missed opportunities the Nittany Lions had.

The early momentum the blue and white had built was also helped by a large number of faceoff wins.

Overall, Penn State won 34 of its total 53 faceoffs in the game.

Zanon and senior forward Anna Promersberger took a large number of the faceoffs.

Each of them took 20 with Zanon winning 14 of those battles and Promersberger winning 12.

Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal mentioned he was pleased with the intensity from his team despite the loss.

“Opening face off we like to win that and just establish possession and know that it’s a sign that we're there ready to play, “ Kampersal said. “I don't think we ever took our foot up at all. “Sometimes we might mis-stick handle or not catch a pass at certain times. But I felt the intensity and oomph was there from the beginning all the way through.”

That intensity was shown from the Nittany Lions during most of their battles with the Orange all season.

Three out of the four matchups between the two sides went into an extra period.

During all three of those games, the Nittany Lions managed to outshoot the Orange but would only compile a 1-1-1 record during the three contests.

Especially in a competitive CHA conference, showing that kind of intensity against one of the best teams in said conference is a great sign moving forward.

Following the Syracuse series, Penn State now finds itself in a tie for second place in the CHA with Mercyhurst.

Both teams find themselves at a .667 points percentage while Syracuse has a .750 points percentage.

Penn State doesn’t have much time to make up ground on the Orange following the weekend with only five games left and three of those games against non-conference foes.

The blue and white only have one conference series left, which comes against RIT on the last week of the regular season.

However, there isn’t much time for the Nittany Lions to turn these fast starts into results.

Kampersal stated that while the team was able to cool down after the loss, Penn State can beat any team by playing the way it played during Saturday’s loss.

“I think the team has definitely calmed down which is a good thing because there's a lot of passion and heart and soul that went into it,” Kampersal said. “Being disappointed about something that you care about is good but once we get over that they have the confidence to know that if we play like we did today, then we can beat anybody.”

