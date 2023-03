Penn State’s stars continue to rack in the accolades.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon was named a USCHO third-team All-American, and freshman Tessa Janecke earned All-Rookie honors from USCHO.

Kiara Zanon took home USCHO Third Team honors while Tessa Janecke was named to the USCHO All-Rookie Team!💪Congratulations, Keeks and T!🔗 https://t.co/56S2kAn2aE#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/n32X8gLz2t — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) March 31, 2023

Zanon, the team’s captain during the 2022-23 campaign, registered a program record 49 points and 25 goals while being named CHA Player of the Year.

Janecke was a revelation for the blue and white during her freshman season, registering 47 points on 22 tallies as a first-year forward.

