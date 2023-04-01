PSU Women's Hockey vs Colgate - Tessa Janecke

Forward Tessa Janecke (15) skates with the puck during a hockey game against Colgate in the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Raiders beat the Nittany Lions 3-2.

After a dominant freshman campaign in Happy Valley, Tessa Janecke is taking her talents to the national stage.

Chosen to represent the United States at the women's world championship, Janecke was one of 25 players selected to the team USA roster.

Janecke previously represented team USA at the 2022 IIHF U-18 world championship tournament, bringing home the silver medal.

Following a freshman season with 38 points and 16 goals, Janecke joins a star-studded roster of players including Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel.

