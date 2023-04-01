After a dominant freshman campaign in Happy Valley, Tessa Janecke is taking her talents to the national stage.
Chosen to represent the United States at the women's world championship, Janecke was one of 25 players selected to the team USA roster.
We've got our squad for #WomensWorlds! 🇺🇸 Full roster announcement → https://t.co/YS5yPO7siw pic.twitter.com/NKim5YfIv2— USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 1, 2023
Janecke previously represented team USA at the 2022 IIHF U-18 world championship tournament, bringing home the silver medal.
Following a freshman season with 38 points and 16 goals, Janecke joins a star-studded roster of players including Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel.
