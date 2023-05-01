Former Penn State forward Kiara Zanon is headed to Ohio State.

Zanon was one of the nation’s most consistent goal-scorers during her time in Happy Valley, racking up 49 in three seasons.

The star junior was a two-time All-American under coach Jeff Kampersal, while also capturing two CHA Player of the Year honors, including during her most recent campaign.

During her junior year, Zanon continued to break program records at a high clip. The New Yorker set the all-time record in points and goals for season, tallying 49 and 26, respectively.

While leading the Nittany Lions to their first-ever CHA Tournament title, Zanon donned the “C” for Penn State. Kampersal’s squad also set a program record for wins in a season during the 2022-23 campaign.

Zanon will join an Ohio State squad that finished 33-6-2 and fell just short of the ultimate title, succumbing to Wisconsin 1-0 in the national championship game.

