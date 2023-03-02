Penn State's Kiara Zanon has been named a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

The Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award is presented to the top player in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey, or division MVP, annually.

This is the second time in Zanon's career she has been named to the Kazmaier Award.

Off the ice, Zanon has performed countless acts of community service including reading to kindergarten students, attending a prom night experience for people with disabilities, and helped run and coach young girls' hockey clinics in her hometown of Rochester, New York.

"Kiara is a dynamic player who is having her third phenomenal season at Penn State," coach Jeff Kampersal said. "She consistently produces because she has a relentless drive to improve. Her skill, her ability to change speeds, and vision are elite. She deserves this Patty Kazmaier recognition as one of the top players in college hockey."

