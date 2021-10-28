Despite falling 3-2 in overtime to Mercyhurst last year during its final regular season game, Penn State is looking to move forward as a new team with a fresh start as it plays its first CHA conference series this weekend in Erie.

In this new season, defensive play is a key component as the team tied Brown 2-2 in overtime last Saturday and defeating the Bears on Sunday 5-2.

Looking ahead into the Nittany Lions first CHA conference series against Mercyhurst this weekend, coach Jeff Kampersal was reflecting on his squad’s progression on the defensive side this past weekend against Brown.

“During the first game, I thought they were puck handling a little too much, which we’d like to get in the neutral zone,” Kampersal said. “We slowed ourselves down the next day, while the defense broke out like champions, and they own the middle of the rink.”

Along with defensive progression throughout the weekend, Kampersal mentioned that sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun is promoting positive energy to the defensive line, as she is the squad’s most vocal player in Kampersal’s eyes.

“As a collective group, I’m pretty happy with where we’re at and who we have back there,” Kampersal said.

While mentioning Bothun, Kampersal expressed his feelings on Mercyhurst’s two-goalie system, stating that hopefully his squad gets a lot of traffic in front and sees the net.

As the Nittany Lions look to shut down Mercyhurst’s top two lines, Kampersal explained stepping up on the defensive side is going to be a key factor to success.

“Our defense is good at stepping up, so we can get the puck right back,” Kampersal said. “Making sure we’re checking back and pressuring when we don’t have the puck while staying aggressive is important, and Josie needs to be big if we make mistakes.”

While Kampersal is confident his squad will compete well this weekend during its CHA opening series, senior defender Izzy Heminger is happy with her line's communication the past couple of weeks.

Heminger noted how the defense was able to “break out” in its last matchup against Brown.

Mentioning this big weekend series, Heminger said the squad needs to focus on player-to-player marking, and making sure they play in front of opposition on the ice.

While preparing for this weekend's series, Heminger explained the squad mimicked what CHA play is going to look like during its practices this week.

“We’ve been doing battle drills in the corners,” Heminger said. “Trying to get to the front of the net, battling against the defense with lots of physicality this week. We’ve also done a lot of three-versus-three play where we pan and get the puck out.”

Heminger also said her defensive line partner, sophomore Lyndie Lobdell, was mic’d up at practice on Wednesday, which was a fun experiment before the team travels on the road this weekend.

“She was a little bit more talkative than usual,” Heminger said. “I’m very intrigued to hear it.”

When Kampersal was asked about what makes Mercyhurst a challenging matchup for his squad, he mentioned that the Lakers reloaded a little bit this year compared to last year.

“They have the old Lindenwood coach who kind of stretches the game out from the defensive zone to the neutral zone,” Kampersal said. “It’s going out at a fast pace as opposed to slugging it out.”

