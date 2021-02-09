Since Friday, Penn State has played 180 minutes of competitive hockey.

The Nittany Lions, who defeated RIT 2-0 Tuesday, were coming off of a home sweep of Robert Morris just two days prior.

The blue and white’s series with the Tigers, which serves as a makeup duel after their previous matchup was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, got out to an offensive shootout quickly.

Well, it did on one end.

The blue and white had a total of 97 shots and 47 shots on goal despite the quick turnaround.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said while the team had so many shots on goal tonight, he would like to see the squad shoot from more areas around the ice, and not just right in front of the net.

“Our whole group for the most part pressures the puck high, and then we try to attack the net once we get it,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal mentioned while the coronavirus has been a challenging time for everyone including the team, it’s taught the group to be disciplined and to change the approach to have professionalism.

“Our returning players are coming back better than they were last year, it looks like they love to play, love each other, and the support to one another really has nothing to do with hockey but it does make a difference on the ice,” Kampersal said.

Not only was tonight a makeup game, but the blue and white only had two days to rest up before the start of this weekday series that was rescheduled from mid-January.

Fatigue might have been a factor for Kampersal’s group, but the squad had the advantage of being game-ready before this series started.

And Wednesday, it may be an even bigger factor.

“Tomorrow will be an interesting game, and I think that might be more of an issue,” Kampersal said. “I told the team to do whatever they need to do like hydrate, eat, rest — then we can take as many days off as we want,” Kampersal said.

To combat the fatigue, the coaching staff and players will look to truncate the amount of time they’re on the ice for certain stretches.

“One of the things we do need to do better is shorter shifts,” Kampersal said. “We try to keep our shifts second, and if we keep the shifts short we should be in a good spot.”

Senior forward Natalie Heising believes the team is in tip-top shape, and that its training helped it prepare for the adversity of a packed midseason schedule.

“I don’t think we have to adjust a whole lot, our team is in good enough shape to be able to play our normal game,” Heising said.

On top of playing again so quickly, the team had to play on Penn State’s first issued wellness day of the semester, which is a day marked on the calendar with no university-wide classes.

Junior forward Izzy Heminger, who’s usually forced to balance school and hockey like the rest of her teammates, saw the wellness day as a nice change of pace.

“We were all able to come into the rink early, and stretch out, warm up and skate. I thought it was a team wellness day and not a school day,” Heminger said.

The Nittany Lions will be back at Pegula Ice Arena Wednesday, with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.

