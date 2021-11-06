After a physically demanding opening contest on the ice between Penn State and Lindenwood, both sides came with the same mindset for the series finale.

A quality performance came from the blue and white as it ruffled the feathers of the opponent.

The Nittany Lions were immaculate all afternoon defensively and on the forecheck in the offensive and neutral zones.

Penn State allowed a measly five shots on goal to Lindenwood through the first two periods of play.

Coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his approval on the “awesome job” the defense had against the Lions

The Nittany Lions secured a 4-1 win in the final leg of the series, and the only goal it conceded came with 35 seconds remaining on a broken play and a bouncing puck.

A power-play goal for the Lions was their lone successful trip on the player advantage all afternoon.

Penn State’s penalty kill was put to the test on five different occasions in the matchup. The Nittany Lions let up a single goal on the kill, while allowing six shots on target.

The Nittany Lions spent a total of eight minutes and 53 seconds down a player in the game’s entirety.

The win improves Penn State’s record to 6-4-2 overall on the season, accompanied by a 3-1-0 mark in conference play.

A night after surrendering two goals in the opening frame, the Nittany Lions answered the call defensively less than 24 hours later.

Turnovers on its own end hindered Penn State in the opening stages of Friday’s contest. A solid approach changed the narrative of this series in the aftermath of Saturday’s convincing win.

Penn State tallied eight blocked shots in the game. The only player that attributed multiple blocks for the Nittany Lions was senior defender Izzy Heminger with three.

The pesky forecheck from Penn State bewildered Lindenwood. Every time the Lions would gain possession, a Penn State skater was taking the body and creating turnovers.

In the defensive end, the Nittany Lions did a spectacular job of forcing Lindenwood to the perimeter and not allowing easy opportunities in prime scoring regions.

The Penn State skaters provided terrific layers in its forechecking approach to bottle up potential opportunities for the visitors.

“We kind of want to get to those gritty areas, pressure them and get support off of that,” Gough said.

Sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun was excellent when she needed to be. Bothun allowed one goal on 19 shots on target from the visiting Lions.

Bothun recorded 14 saves in the final period. The third frame witnessed a desperate and urgent attack from the black and gold; however, Lindenwood was unable to gain enough momentum.

Much of the contest was quiet for the sophomore, but in the last period, Kampersal saw his keeper face a game’s worth of pressure.

“It’s got to be weird to sit there for 40 minutes and then have the kitchen sink thrown at you,” Kampersal said. “She responded well.”

The workload was held to a minimum for the netminder in the second game of the series.

Without the Lindenwood tally in the final minute, Bothun would have achieved her second shutout of the season. Her other perfect game was the series finale versus Mercyhurst.

Heading into the bye week, the Nittany Lions can be content with their performance against Lindenwood.

