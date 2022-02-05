Penn State fell to Syracuse during the Nittany Lions' “Hockey is for Everyone Day.” With the attendance being 1,437, it marked the third-largest attendance in program history.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Orange 2-1 in overtime.

During the first period, neither team could find the back of the net.

While both teams went into the second period scoreless, Syracuse quickly changed that as Jessica DiGirolamo scored 16 seconds into the second period.

Penn State and Syracuse both failed to score again for the remainder of the second period.

In the final period, Penn State finally found the back of the net when junior forward Rachel Weiss scored. Weiss’ goal was her first goal since Nov. 6 and the fourth of the season.

Penn State and Syracuse battled in a five-minute overtime for the second straight day in a row, until Sarah Marchand scored for Syracuse with just one minute of overtime play to go.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s loss to Syracuse.

Fruitless first frame

Compared to Friday night’s game against the Orange, Penn State came out a lot faster on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions had 19 shots over Syracuse’s four heading into the second period of play.

Junior forward Rachel Weiss had a close chance in the first period when she hit the post. Syracuse goaltender Arielle Desment managed to have 19 saves going into the second period, saving the Orange from being down while heading into the second period.

Penalized Penn State

While Penn State was on five power plays and gave up one, thus giving up on penalties is continuing to hurt the Nittany Lions.

Due to sophomore forward Olvia Wallin’s penalty for roughing, Syracuse managed to capitalize on the power play and score its first goal during the second period.

Wallin’s penalty happened at just the end of the first period. Wallin’s penalty carried over into the second period, causing Syracuse to score on the power play just 16 seconds into the new period.

Penn State outshoots Syracuse despite loss

Despite falling to the Orange, Penn State had 56 shots over Syracuse’s 20.

The Nittany Lions were dominant with the possession of the puck, but could only find the twine once.

Fifth-year senior Natalie Heising led the Nittany Lions with 14 shots.

