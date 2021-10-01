Penn State proved to be unsuccessful in its quest for redemption Friday night as the Nittany Lions fell to Boston College 2-1.

Goals came early in this one as Nittany Lion captain Natalie Heising snuck one through Boston College goaltender Kelly Pickreign for her second goal of the season.

The rest of the forwards on the top line were credited with an assist as both Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin got the play started.

Just a few minutes later, the Eagles evened up the score with sophomore Caroline Goffredo recording her first goal of the season off a pass from Hannah Bilka.

Bilka kept things going for Boston College following eight minutes of exchanging shot attempts in the second.

The junior forward scored her first goal of the season off a one-timer which snuck past the right glove of Josie Bothun to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. Goffredo and Keri Clougherty were credited with assists on the goal.

Penn State’s top-line continued to fight during the third period as it was able to get several shots off which were all saved by Pickreign. The Nittany Lions led the Eagles in shots 34 to 17 and have led in all four games this season.

The Nittany Lions pulled Bothun from the net with around two minutes left in the game and had a power play a minute before that but were unable to tie things up as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Eagles and fell to 0-3-1 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s loss against Boston College.

Nittany Lions strike first, fail to capatlize

Heising’s goal early in the first period was the first time the Nittany Lions scored first in a game this season.

The Nittany Lions trailed in each of their two games against St. Lawrence and Thursday’s game against the Eagles.

Heising’s goal was her second of the season.

However, the Eagles would net two unanswered goals and ultimately take the win.

Kiara Zanon picks up first point of the season

Zanon was able to pick up her first point on the season as she recorded an assist of Heising’s goal.

After leading the team with 30 points last season as a first-year player, Zanon was named AHCA National Rookie of the Year and CHA Player of the Year.

The second-year forward recorded 20 assists last season.

Jeff Kampersal changes top defensive line

Penn State head coach Jeff Kampersal swapped his first and second defensive lines prior to Friday’s game.

Izzy Heminger and Lyndie Lobdell had started Thursday’s game against the Eagles as the top defensive pairing for Penn State.

On Friday, the two defenders were swapped with Rene Gangarosa and Mallory Uihlein, who served as the top defensive pair.

Uihlein scored the Nittany Lions only goal on Thursday against the Eagles.

