Penn State captured its first CHA victory of the season on the road in Erie Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions controlled the pace of the game against Mercyhurst as they came away with a 3-0 win.

Both teams had several scoring chances in the first period however, the Lakers’ junior goalie Ena Nystrøm made 11 crucial saves to keep the game knotted at zero.

The second period was more of the same as both teams struggled on the offensive end of the ice.

The scoreless tie was finally snapped when junior forward Julie Gough found the back of the net with around 10 minutes remaining in the second period giving Penn State the lead.

The Nittany Lions would add to that advantage with four minutes remaining in the period as freshman forward Lexi Bedier recorded her first career goal for Penn State.

Freshman defender Karley Garcia took an interference penalty midway through the third period, but goalie Josie Bothun stayed strong making three excellent saves.

The blue and white extended its advantage to 3-0 as senior defender Rene Gangarosa scored the empty net goal with 30 seconds left in the game.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 3-0 victory.

MORE HOCKEY CONTENT

Penn State women's hockey drops 1st CHA contest in back-and-forth affair Penn State fell in its first CHA game of the season on the road in Erie Friday night.

Bothun bounces back

In Friday night’s contest Bothun allowed a career high four goals on 23 shots in the loss however, the sophomore was locked in the second leg of the series.

Although she was not tested often, Bothun made 14 saves on 14 shots keeping the Nittany Lions in the game.

Bothun tallied seven saves in the second period as the Mercyhurst offense amped up its pressure after falling behind by two goals.

Gough continued excellence

In the past five games, Gough has been the driving force for the blue and white in the scoring department.

The junior extended her goal streak to five games as she tallied a goal to break the scoreless tie midway through the second period.

Gough has scored in many different ways, and against Mercyhurst she redirected a shot from sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell to open the scoring.

Gough now has recorded five goals and three assists for eight points in her last five contests.

Aggressive shot taking

Despite falling in Friday night’s matchup, Penn State recorded 40 shots, and the trend of the blue and white getting pucks on goal continued today.

The Nittany Lions came into the game averaging 36.1 shots per game and through two periods Penn State almost reached that total as it recorded 35 shots.

The blue and white finished the game with 58 shots.

Penn State was led in shots by freshman forward Mya Vaslet and fifth-year Natalie Heising tallying seven shots.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE