Penn State will open the 2021-22 season ranked at No. 9 in the USCHO preseason poll announced on Monday.

This is the first time in program history that the Nittany Lions were ranked as high as No. 9 in the national preseason poll.

The announcement comes after the blue and white was ranked No. 10 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason rankings.

Penn State opens its season on Thursday hosting St. Lawrence for a two-game series at the Pegula Ice Arena.