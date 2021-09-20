Penn State will open the 2021-22 season ranked at No. 9 in the USCHO preseason poll announced on Monday.
This is the first time in program history that the Nittany Lions were ranked as high as No. 9 in the national preseason poll.
The announcement comes after the blue and white was ranked No. 10 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason rankings.
Penn State opens its season on Thursday hosting St. Lawrence for a two-game series at the Pegula Ice Arena.