Forward Katie Rankin (19) skates with the puck while being defended by Mercyhurst player Alexa Vasko (10) during the women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Nittany Lions defeated the Lakers, 2-0.

Penn State will open the 2021-22 season ranked at No. 9 in the USCHO preseason poll announced on Monday.

This is the first time in program history that the Nittany Lions were ranked as high as No. 9 in the national preseason poll.

The announcement comes after the blue and white was ranked No. 10 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason rankings.

Penn State opens its season on Thursday hosting St. Lawrence for a two-game series at the Pegula Ice Arena.

