Penn State women's hockey will open up it's 2021-22 season at No. 10 in the poll.

The Nittany Lions ended last season at No. 8 after finishing with a 16-3-2 record, the best in the CHA conference.

Despite concluding the season with a semifinals loss to Syracuse in the CHA tournament, the blue and white are returning almost all of its players from last year's team.

The start of the new season for the Nittany Lions will be on Sept. 23 as they host St. Lawrence University at Pegula Ice Arena.