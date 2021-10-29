Penn State fell in its first CHA game of the season on the road in Erie Friday night.

The Lakers took down the Nittany Lions 4-3 after Penn State battled back to make things interesting.

After an uneventful first period, sophomore forward Sara Boucher scored an unassisted goal just two minutes into the second period to open up the scoring.

Mercyhurst added to its lead when freshman forward Vanessa Upson scored an unassisted goal of her own to put the Lakers on top 2-0 with eleven minutes left to go in the second period.

Penn State responded to the Lakers two goals when junior forward Julie Gough scored a power-play goal later on in the period off a feed from sophomore forward Kiara Zanon.

Less than a minute after Gough’s goal, freshman forward Marielle Parks scored an unassisted goal for the Lakers to give Mercyhurst a 3-1 lead.

Following this back and forth action, Penn State managed to get on the board again in the second period when junior defender Mallory Uihlien scored an unassisted goal to put the Nittany Lions only behind by one goal heading into the third period.

During the final period of play, freshman defender Sydney Pedersen scored three minutes into the period to give the Lakers a two-goal lead. Pederson’s goal was assisted by senior forward Liliane Perreault.

With under three minutes left to go in the game, sophomore forward Meave Connolly scored her first goal of the season to make it a one-goal game behind the Lakers. Connolly’s goal was assisted by senior forward Natalie Heising, but it was not enough to give Penn State the win.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s loss in Erie.

Penn State dominates with shots on goal

The Nittany Lions were on fire throughout the night when it came to getting shots on net.

At the end of the first period, Penn State had 15 shots on goal to the Lakers 4, despite not being able to get one in the back of the net during the period.

To finish the game, Penn State had a total of 40 shots on goal over Mercyhurst’s 23.

Josie Bothun struggles in first CHA matchup

While falling last year to Mercyhurst 3-2 in overtime on the road during Penn State's last regular season game, freshman goaltender Josie Bothun struggled in front of the net for the blue and white.

Despite making 19 saves, Bothun let four goals past her in the off-night.

This is the most goals that Bothun has ever allowed at Penn State, while only letting up three goals against Mercyhurst the last time they faced off.

Julie Gough stays hot

In the past four games, Gough has been a primary source of offense for Jeff Kampersal’s squad.

The junior extended her goal streak to four games Friday night as she found the back of the net yet again.

This comes after Gough scored a goal the second game against Holy Cross, along with a goal in each game against Brown.

She would later add an assist, too, bringing he tally for the night to two points.

Gough is now up to six points over her last four games.

