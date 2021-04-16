Junior defender Jessica Adolfsson signed with Linkoping Hockey Club, her hometown team that plays in the SDHL, Friday afternoon.

The alternate captain for the blue and white this past season, Adolfsson registered four goals and 11 points throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

She was the first Nittany Lion to be named to the senior team of any international roster, when she played for Team Sweden.

Adolfsson is from Linkoping, and she will return home to play for her local club.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE