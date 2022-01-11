Penn State fell to Cornell on Tuesday night for its first home game at Pegula Ice Arena to start 2022.

The Big Red defeated the Nittany Lions 6-1 in their first home game since November of last year.

After a slow start to the first period with a lot of back and forth action, Cornell capitalized and took the lead 1-0 from an unassisted goal from junior forward Izzy Daniel.

As the Big Red headed into the second period on top, Penn State didn’t back down and tied the game up 1-1 three minutes into the period with a goal from senior forward Natalie Heising. Heising’s goal was assisted by freshman defender Karley Garcia.

Cornell answered back strongly with three goals in the second period from freshman defender Alexa Davis, sophomore forward Claudia Yu, and sophomore forward Lily Delianedis to put the Big Red on top 4-1 for the remainder of the second period.

To finish off the game in the final period, Cornell continued its onslaught scoring two goals 12 seconds apart to take the five-goal win over Penn State.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s loss to Cornell.

Cornell dominates second period

While going into the second period knotted up 1-1, Cornell managed to score two goals exactly two minutes apart to ultimately take control over the second period.

The Big Red had 12 shots in the second period over Penn State’s nine.

Just after their two goals, the Big Red managed to score again with just under a minute left in the second period by a goal from Delianedis.

MORE HOCKEY CONTENT

Heising scores lone goal

With the loss, Heising managed to score the only goal of the night for the Nittany Lions.

Heising leads with the most goals on the team so far this season, with this one marking her 14th goal of the season.

Along with having a goal tonight, Heising had multiple scoring chances during the night.

Bothun pulled for third period

While starting the final period trailing 4-1, sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun was pulled from in front of the net for the final period of play after giving up four goals on 15 shots.

Sophomore goaltender Annie Spring replaced Bothun in the final period until she gave up two goals on four shots.

Redshirt senior goaltender Cam Leonard finished off the game in net for Penn State, keeping the score at 6-1 for the remainder of the game.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE