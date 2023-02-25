Penn State once again showed why it belongs in a playoff scenario with dominant play en route to its CHA Tournament semifinal series sweep.

The blue and white came out firing after its Game 1 performance, and it led to downing Lindenwood again by a score of 7-1.

The first period began similar to Friday’s but with a completely new starting lineup. Penn State accrued shots on goal while controlling the puck on defense.

The Nittany Lions put together 15 shots on goal before Lindenwood saw its first, but the blue and white struggled to find the back of the net early again.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said the team had been anticipating the early start since the end of Friday’s win and that coming out the way it did deserves recognition.

Kampersal said the team made sure to “come out and make a statement,” after being unable to score in Friday’s first 20 minutes.

“Putting 28 shots up, we dominated that first period, and that was essentially the game,” Kampersal said.

Lindenwood’s goal was defended by senior goaltender Natalie Ferenc, whose effort was enough to keep Penn State from scoring through an effective first 10 minutes of action. Ferenc only allowed one score after being put into action midway through Friday’s match.

The contest’s first goal of the day came from Penn State freshman forward Kendall Butze on a power-play score resulting from several passes to get the open look on the goal.

Friday’s performance showed the importance of the first goal, and it showed to be impactful for momentum again today — as Penn State went up 3-0 after two more quick scores soon after.

The second score of the game was another power-play goal after a hooking penalty was called on Lindenwood. The call gave the blue and white the advantage, shortly before junior forward Kiara Zanon put it in the net for the two-score lead for her 25th goal of the season.

The first period would end at 3-0 after sophomore forward Lexi Bedier’s shot made it past the goaltender off of the transition pass from sophomore forward Mya Vaslet.

A fast first period led to the Nittany Lions outplaying the Lions on both sides of the ice, which included outshooting them 28-3 by the interval along with the three-score lead.

The second period of action led to even more high-paced play, as the blue and white continued to contribute on defense and make sure to force difficult shots for Lindenwood.

Within a contest with high stakes, it began to get physical and scrappy between both sides who were constantly falling on the ice throughout the day.

Kampersal said the added physicality would be “a good thing” for the Nittany Lions as they’ll play either Syracuse or Mercyhurst in the CHA Tournament Championship — both teams will present a similarly physical matchup for the blue and white’s squad.

Lindenwood allowed a fourth goal when Penn State freshman forward Tessa Janecke scored in the second period for her 20th goal of her campaign. The goal came off of an assist from senior defender Izzy Heminger, who marked her third point of the day along with her 25th this season.

Penn State has now outscored its opponents 33-5 during February, and Janecke spoke about what stands out about the team to this point.

“Our first half of the season we had a lot of hard teams to play against, and doing well in those games we knew was going to help us in our confidence,” Janecke said.

The Lions had been looking for life through a first score, and were denied multiple times by junior goalie Josie Bothun with key saves on transitions to keep them at zero through the second period.

Another Nittany Lion goal made it a 5-0 score before the end of the period, as Penn State was all-around dominant thus far. Junior forward Alyssa Machado was the goal scorer this time, hitting her 10th goal of the season after rebounding a missed shot from Bedier.

Kampersal mentioned the goal as an example of the team’s connectedness — pointing out that all five players in blue and white touched the puck before the score, leading to the open score.

There wasn’t much that the Lions defense could do against the number of shots that Penn State was sending — the blue and white finished the contest outshooting the Lions 64-15, which kept their offense going steadily.

Penn State began the third period with a score almost immediately, when Janecke scored her second of the game just 11 seconds into play to make it 6-0.

The freshman tallied her first collegiate hat-trick performance with another goal later into the third period to make it a seven-point lead. Janecke’s fifth point of the day came off of a missed shot from her teammate before she got it to go after it landed in her possession.

After advancing to the CHA Championship in her first season, Janecke said the experience is something the team’s “been reaching for the whole year,” so keeping the mindset and team habits are still crucial.

The last stretch of play carried Penn State to victory, although a score by Lindenwood with three minutes left made it 7-1 to give the blue and white its series sweep.

The team’s impressive 16-game streak without a loss has seen the squad sustain its high-level play — and the trend can certainly continue within the season’s most crucial stretch.

Kampersal added that this team has players that enjoy and celebrate each other a lot, which makes the difference down the stretch.

“If our big scorers don't step up, our next scorers are stepping up, so we've got a good complement of things happening for us.”

