Penn State has once again avoided the loss column.

The Nittany Lions started off strong and fast to defeat RIT 2-0 in the first game of a two-game makeup series at Pegula Ice Arena.

The blue and white is now 12-1-2 on the season and is currently on top of the CHA conference.

The shutout victory marks the ninth appearance since Penn State last lost on Dec. 12.

In the first period, sophomore forward Julie Gough put the Nittany Lions up 1-0. Gough’s goal was assisted by senior forward Natalie Heising and freshman forward Kiara Zanon, helping Penn State take a 1-0 lead into the second 20 minutes.

The teams were gridlocked in the second frame, with neither being able to find the back of the net for the duration of the period.

To end the scoring, junior defender Izzy Heminger stunted any chances for an RIT comeback by putting the Nittany Lions up 2-0.

The goal was Heminger’s first of the season.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s continuation of its unbeaten streak.

Penn State dominates with shots on goal

As has become a theme for coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad this season, Penn State controlled the offensive stat sheet for much of the affair.

In just the first period, the Nittany Lions had 17 shots on goal compared to RIT’s three. The shot attempts were 34-4 after just 20 minutes of play.

During the scoreless second period, Penn State had 12 shots on goal with 32 shot attempts.

In total, the Nittany Lions had 47 shots on goal and 97 shots.

Heising and Zanon on the board

Team captain Heising now has 10 assists this season. In the last three games, Heising has had three assists and one goal.

Zanon, who now has 11 assists on the season, is also a major contributing factor to the Nittany Lion. The true freshman also leads the team in goals with seven strikes on the year.

The pair were a major key to success for the blue and tonight by setting up Gough’s goal in just the first five minutes of tonight’s game.

RIT brings intensity

While the Nittany Lions are taking the win, the 1-10 Tigers put up a fight, especially by game leader and sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Liotta having 45 saves.

The tigers also held down the Nittany Lions for a majority of the game, along with having 12 shots on goal, and 22 shots.

The Tigers won 17 faceoffs compared to Penn State’s 23, and could not capitalize off the single power play they earned.

