After Penn State won two action-packed games against Robert Morris, which featured hectic third-period penalty kills and untimely penalties, one might be wary of a “step back” against RIT.

On just two days' rest following its series sweep over the Colonials this weekend, the Nittany Lions could’ve easily seen a drop-off in production in its hosting of the Tigers Tuesday.

That was very far from what actually happened.

And, looking at how the teams matched up on paper, it was easy to see why Penn State came out on top with a 2-0 shutout win over the bottom-table RIT squad.

RIT had won just one of its 10 CHA games prior to the midweek contest, and had scored a total of five goals on the season.

Penn State, on the other hand, sat comfortably atop the CHA standings, was outshooting and controlling every opponent, and not even averaging 10 minutes worth of penalties every game could stop them.

The blue and white registered 97 shot attempts, 47 of which reached the net with two finding the back of it.

RIT had just 22 shot attempts, none of which reached the back of the net.

It was a game where each and every Nittany Lion played her game — not trying to do too much — just trusting her teammates and the squad’s style of play to get the win.

“Our team is in really good shape,” forward and senior captain Natalie Heising said. “We practice in a way so we can play two really good games back to back.”

But it isn’t all about what happens on the ice — it’s also about what happens when the players are resting.

“We really are focusing on recoveries, so that we can give it all every game,” junior defender Izzy Heminger said.

As the game progressed, the Nittany Lions continued to dominate time of possession, register shots on goal and keep their pace and neutral zone play intact, despite the score being 1-0 entering the third period.

Especially notable throughout the first two periods was the blue and white’s defensive structure, mainly in the neutral zone.

“Our five [defenders]… when they’re on, they control the game,” coach Jeff Kampersal.

But they did not fall into the trap of becoming overly aggressive, and when the occasional mishap happened, especially in the third period, one player stepped up often.

That player? Freshman goalie Josie Bothun.

While the defensive unit did its job on its own side of the ice, it also performed well in the offensive zone, too.

Defenders Heminger, Lyndie Lobdell, and Jessica Adolfsson gave RIT’s coverage fits by interchanging and opening up seams.

On the second Nittany Lion goal, Heminger walked the blue line, and in doing so created an opening to the high slot, from which she shot into heavy traffic and gave Penn State some breathing room.

This play was mirrored many times by the blue and white, but it was often stymied by Tiger goalie Taylor Liotta.

“When you put that much pressure on [without scoring], you sort of let your guard down,” Kampersal said.

However, as the Nittany Lions prepare to play their fourth game in six days in addition to preparing for postseason action down the road, they have to be satisfied with an overwhelmingly dominant performance

Even if it was against the cellar of the CHA.

