Penn State’s offense was firing on all cylinders once again in its win over Holy Cross Saturday evening.

The Nittany Lions completed their sweep of the Crusaders in convincing fashion, downing Holy Cross 6-2.

The first goal of the evening came in the first period from sophomore forward Kiara Zanon. Zanon’s goal was assisted by senior forward Natalie Heising and graduate student Avery Mitchell.

Heading into the second period, Penn State held the lead 1-0 until junior forward Julie Gough scored her first goal of the season to put the Nittany Lions up by two. Gough’s goal was assisted by senior defenders Izzy Heminger and Rene Gangarosa.

Heising managed to earn more points by scoring Penn State’s third goal of the evening in the second period. Heising’s goal was assisted by sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell.

Following Penn State’s aggressive attack, the Crusaders managed to get on the board later in the same period from a goal by freshman forward Mackenzie King.

After this goal in the second period, the Nittany Lions responded by scoring yet again, another goal. This goal came from sophomore forward Carrie Byrnes and was assisted by Gough and Heminger to put Penn State up by three.

Holy Cross got on the board again in the second period from a goal by freshman defender Carmen Elliott.

Just with about 45 seconds left until heading into the third period, Heising managed to score another goal for the blue and white. Heising’s second goal of the game was assisted by Zanon and sophomore forward Olivia Wallin.

In the final period of play, Penn State slid in one more goal from junior defender Mallory Uihlein. Uihlein’s goal was assisted by Lobdell and sophomore forward Meave Connolly. The Nittany Lions managed to have 40 shots, while Holy Cross had 25 shots.

Josie Bothun solid in front of net

In the beginning of the first period, sophomore goalie Josie Bothun managed to save a major breakaway from Holy Cross just minutes into the matchup.

Along with saving this breakaway, Bothun had a total of 11 saves this evening.

Bothun currently has only let in 10 goals get behind her in net this season so far.

In the final period of play, Penn State decided to pull Bothun out of the net and put in sophomore goaltender Annie Spring. Spring had a total of 10 saves during the evening, allowing nothing to get behind her in net.

Heising gets 100th-career point

By Heising assisting Zanon in the first period, she reached a milestone by becoming the third Nittany Lion in history to get 100-career points.

Heising recorded a total of two goals and one assist Saturday evening.

By reaching this milestone achievement, Heising is joining Laura Bowman and Amy Petersen in the 100-point club.

Penn State scores first power-play goals of the season

With Gough scoring in the second period, this marked Penn State’s first power play goal of the season.

In Saturday's matchup, Penn State had a total of 8 power plays, while the Crusaders had 10 power plays, totaling 18 throughout the evening.

Heising and Uihlein both also managed to score on power plays later in the game.

While there were many penalties during the game, one resulted in freshman forward Mya Vaslet getting stretched off the ice in the first period. This penalty resulted in a five-minute major for Holy Cross for clipping.

