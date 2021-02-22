For the fifth-consecutive week, Penn State came in at No. 8 in the weekly USCHO Poll Monday.
The blue and white swept RIT this past weekend and has won five in a row since tying Lindenwood in late January.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Women’s Poll: pic.twitter.com/MgtgDRriZp— USCHO.com (@USCHO) February 22, 2021
Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio State occupied the top three spots, each holding steady from a week ago.
The only other CHA team recognized, Robert Morris, was just outside the top 10, receiving 10 votes.
