Women's hockey CA RMU

The Penn State women's hockey bench celebrates during an eventual 2-1 win over Robert Morris on Feb. 5, 2021.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

For the fifth-consecutive week, Penn State came in at No. 8 in the weekly USCHO Poll Monday.

The blue and white swept RIT this past weekend and has won five in a row since tying Lindenwood in late January.

Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio State occupied the top three spots, each holding steady from a week ago.

The only other CHA team recognized, Robert Morris, was just outside the top 10, receiving 10 votes.

