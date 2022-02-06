One Penn Stater went from coaching one day to hitting the ice the next.

Penn State assistant coach Melissa Samoskevich has been signed by the Connecticut Whale ahead of their game on Sunday against the Boston Pride.

➡️ ROSTER UPDATE ⬅️We have signed Melissa Samoskevich ahead of today's game!- @PennStateWHKY Assistant Coach- Multiple Team USA appearances, including the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship - Selected second overall by the Whale in the 18-19 draft pic.twitter.com/5FiBGzntff — Connecticut Whale (@CTWhaleHockey) February 6, 2022

After finishing fourth in Quinnipiac’s all-time scoring list with 109 points, Samoskevich was selected second overall by the Whale, back in the 2018-19 draft.

She made her debut with the United States national team at the 2018 Four Nations Cup and was a major contributor to the U.S. taking home a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

