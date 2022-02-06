Women hockey courtesy art syracuse

Penn State women's hockey goes over its game plan during an early-season series at Pegula Ice Arena in late November 2020.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

One Penn Stater went from coaching one day to hitting the ice the next.

Penn State assistant coach Melissa Samoskevich has been signed by the Connecticut Whale ahead of their game on Sunday against the Boston Pride.

After finishing fourth in Quinnipiac’s all-time scoring list with 109 points, Samoskevich was selected second overall by the Whale, back in the 2018-19 draft.

She made her debut with the United States national team at the 2018 Four Nations Cup and was a major contributor to the U.S. taking home a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Alex Rocco is a women's hockey reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying broadcast journalism.