Penn State women's hockey goes over its game plan during an early-season series at Pegula Ice Arena in late November 2020.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State associate head coach Allison Coomey is heading to Beijing, as she joins Team USA's women's hockey coaching staff for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Coomey is serving as a team scout during the tournament, which is a position she has previously served with the United States in other tournaments.

The 2019 AHCA Women's Hockey Assistant Coach of the Year joins a staff led by current St. Thomas head coach Joel Johnson.

Coomey, who is heading to her first Olympics, is one of three Penn Staters representing their country in Beijing.

Former first-team All-CHA performer Jessica Adolfsson made Team Sweden and men's hockey director of operations, and former women's hockey director of operations, Alex Dawes is the video coach for the men's national team.

