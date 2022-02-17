Penn State will look to finish its regular season off with a bang.

The blue and white returns to Pegula Ice Arena this weekend to square off with the RIT Tigers in the last regular-season series of the campaign, with the first game starting Friday at 2 p.m. and the second having a 1 p.m. puck drop on Saturday.

After playing eight straight conference games, the Nittany Lions faced nonconference opponents in Cornell and LIU and took care of business.

In its hard-fought series against Syracuse two weeks ago, Penn State struggled to find the back of the net, scoring just twice on 101 shots.

However, that wasn’t the case against its nonconference foes last week, as the blue and white tallied an impressive 17 goals in the three games, which coach Jeff Kampersal wants to see more consistently.

“In that Friday game against LIU we had traffic in front of the net with most of the goals being screened goals or back-door plays,” Kampersal said on Wednesday. “It's just a matter of maintaining consistency with our approach.”

That scoring outburst included a 10-goal explosion in Friday’s victory over LIU. Leading the way for the blue and white was sophomore forward Olivia Wallin,who recorded a hat trick.

Wallin’s hat trick was the 10th in school history, and she became the seventh different Nittany Lion to score three goals in one game.

Penn State also had great contributions from its defenders over the three-game stretch.

Junior defender Mallory Uihlein recorded five assists and now leads all Penn State defenders in points with 19.

Another defender who enjoyed success in the three contests was sophomore Lyndie Lobdell, who tallied a goal and three assists.

Kampersal enjoyed the offensive success of his backline and wants it to continue for the rest of the season.

“I am really impressed with our defensive core, the six players are really good, agile and move the puck,” Kampersal said. “When they can transition the puck quickly it puts us back on offense and we did a good job with that the past three days.”

While the Nittany Lions found the back of the net often last week, they didn’t allow a single goal in those games.

Sophomore goalie Josie Bothun was in net for all three contests and now sits with a 17-9-4 record and a .925 save percentage and a 1.66 goals-against average.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native set the program record for wins and shutouts in a season with 17 and eight, respectively.

Although she recorded three shutouts, Bothun only had to make 32 saves over the trio of games, and she gave praise to her defense.

“The defense has been doing a really great job,” Bothun said. “We are starting to work together and step up when we need to step up, and that’s just super important before going into the playoffs.”

Before turning its attention to the playoffs, though, Penn State is looking to stay focused on its series with RIT.

The two teams faced off earlier in the season, with the blue and white winning the first game 5-0 and coming away with a 2-2 tie in the second game.

Despite their 1-25-3 overall record, the Tigers are playing solid hockey, and last Saturday they defeated Lindenwood 3-1 on Senior Day for their first win of the season.

Sophomore forward Emma Roland recorded a goal in the victory and leads the team in points with nine goals and six assists.

Kampersal wants his team to stay focused and not take RIT too lightly.

“They have some skilled players but they work incredibly hard,” Kampersal said. “The second half of their year has been pretty good, and they have knocked on the door with a lot of teams.”

The tie earlier in the season is still fresh in many players’ minds, and they want to finish the season on a high note.

Bothun is also looking forward to playing one last series against RIT at Pegula this season.

“They just got a big win over Lindenwood, so we can't overlook them,” Bothun said. “We have to approach every game like we’re playing the best team in the nation.

“Every game is important, and our team knows it.”

