Despite an overtime loss to Mercyhurst, Penn State moved up a spot in the most recent USCHO Poll.

The Nittany Lions are now slotted as the No. 7 team in the country.

The blue and white split its series against the Lakers, winning the first contest while dropping the second.

Wisconsin and Northeastern hung onto their top rankings as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country, respectively.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE