The Penn State women’s hockey team sings the Alma Mater after its game against Lindenwood at Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Nittany Lions beat the Lady Lions 5-1.

After a regular season which saw Penn State tally the best record within the conference, three Nittany Lions have taken home CHA individual honors.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon took home CHA Player of the Year following a campaign where she totaled 48 points across 36 games for the Nittany Lions.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke took home the CHA Rookie of the Year for her part in the team’s success. She totaled 46 points of her own in a debut season to remember.

Finally, Jeff Kampersal has been named the CHA Coach of the Year after guiding the Nittany Lions to a 26-8-2 record.

Currently in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, Kampersal’s group of skaters haven't lost since Nov. 25 against Minnesota.

Now, after conquering Lindenwood in a best-of-three semifinal series last weekend, Penn State will aim to win the CHA Tournament this Saturday against Mercyhurst.

