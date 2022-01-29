In its annual Skate for a Cure game, Penn State captured its fourth series sweep of the season with a weekend double over Mercyhurst.

The blue and white took care of business on Saturday afternoon in a convincing 3-1 victory over the Lakers.

After a slow start to the opening period, the Nittany Lions struck first with a goal from junior defender Mallory Uihlein with under eight minutes remaining in the period.

The goal marked her fifth of the season which was assisted by sophomore forward Kiara Zanon and fifth-year senior Natalie Heising.

Midway through the second period, Uihlein tacked on her second goal of the game and the tide began to turn in favor of the home team.

Just 58 seconds later senior, senior forward Amy Dobson found twine for the first time this season giving Penn State a three-goal advantage.

Mercyhurst didn’t go down without a fight.

The Lakers cut into the three-goal deficit with a goal from freshman forward Marielle Parks with under eight minutes in the third period.

Here are three takeaways from the 3-1 Penn State victory.

Uihlein goes for two

Uihlein came into Saturday as the Nittany Lions leading point-getter and she only added to that total against the Lakers.

Coach Kampersal has emphasized getting pucks on the net and that is exactly what Uihlein did on her first goal as the shot deflected off a Mercyhurst player.

Her second goal featured her making a nice move around the blue line that created space, and she ripped a shot past junior goaltender Jenna Silvonen.

The Edina, Minnesota, native two goals snapped a 10-game stretch that left her without scoring a goal.

Dobson scores first of the season

With just five assists this campaign, Dobson looked to net her first goal of the season Saturday, and she did just that.

The goal came just 58 seconds after Uihlein’s second goal and was assisted by senior defender Izzy Heminger and freshmen defender Karley Garcia.

This was her first goal since Feb. 26 against Mercyhurst in last season’s campaign.

Top shelf sweep

Coming into this series, Mercyhurst was the top seed in the CHA; however, after getting swept this past weekend it drops to third.

The Lakers came into the series averaging 2.9 goals per game but the Nittany Lions defensive core held the high-powered offense to just two goals the entire series.

As for the blue and white in Saturday’s victory, it generated a lot more scoring chances and put Nittany Lions toward the net — much to the pleasure of Kampersal.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women’s hockey’s changes on top line instrumental in comeback win over Mercyhurst Penn State got back to its winning ways on Friday by picking up a 2-1 win in overtime agains…