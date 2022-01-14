Penn State managed to get back in the win column on Friday with a road win over the RIT Tigers.

The Nittany Lions were able to rebound following a rough home loss against Cornell with a 5-0 win over the Tigers.

Fifth-year senior Natalie Heising opened up the scoring for the Nittany Lions as she was able to fire one right under Tigers junior goaltender Taylor Liotta for the goal.

Later on in the first period, it was sophomore forward Kiara Zanon who doubled the lead for Penn State as she was able to score on the fastbreak for a shorthanded goal during the first penalty for either side.

That would be all for the first period as Penn State took a 2-0 lead into the locker rooms.

Heising struck again in the middle of the second period as she picked up her third multi-goal game of the season and extended Penn State’s lead to 3-0.

Toward the end of the period, freshman forward Mya Vaslet would find the back of the net for her third goal on the season to make it a 4-0 Penn State lead.

Penn State ended the second period with a 4-0 lead as RIT changed goaltenders at the end of the second period.

Most of the third period saw back and forth action, but Penn State would get back on the board with a goal from senior forward Anna Promersberger to extend Penn State’s lead to 5-0 which would be the final score.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s win.

Heising’s hot streak continues

Natalie Heising continued to lead the Penn State offense against the Tigers and found herself on a strong stretch over these past three games.

The captain now has six points in her last three games, and that recent success has allowed her to set a new career high for points in a season with 30.

Heising’s previous career high in that mark was 28 points which she reached in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Zanon scores another shorthanded goal

Zanon managed to extend the Penn State lead in the first period with a shorthanded goal to make it a 2-0 game.

That shorthanded goal was Zanon’s third on the season and the sophomore forward is the only Nittany Lion to score a shorthanded goal this season.

Zanon only had one shorthanded goal during the entire 2020-21 season.

Bothun stays perfect

With Friday’s win, the sophomore goaltender is now a perfect 5-0 against RIT during her career.

Bothun won all four of her appearances against the Tigers last season, and she only allowed one goal during those games.

The sophomore will have to put that record to the test a few more times as Penn State and RIT will meet three more times this season alone.

