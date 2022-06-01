Penn State announced its captains for the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday afternoon.

Rene Gangarosa Mallory Uihlein and Kiara Zanon will each wear the "C" as they share captain duties.

We're excited to announce Rene Gangarosa, Mallory Uihlein and Kiara Zanon will serve as our captains for the 2022-23 season!🔗: https://t.co/iThEK9bESI#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/oOUgy85h8D — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) June 1, 2022

Gangarosa, who is going into her fifth season in Happy Valley, was chosen to the All-CHA second team last year, her first conference award. The Rochester, New York, native was an alternate captain for the past two years and ranks third in career points as a defender with 43.

Uihlein, who was selected to the All-CHA first team, had a breakout 2021-22 season where she set the program record for points in a season as a defender with 19.

As for Zanon, the rising junior quickly made a name for herself, recording 68 points during her first two years with the blue and white. She was named HCA National Rookie of the Year and an All-American as a freshman.

