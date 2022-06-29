Penn State's 34-game schedule was revealed Wednesday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions will open the season at home against Wisconsin in a two-game series, beginning Sept. 22, as they look to build on an 18-win season.
Bring on 2022-23! ⏳📅: https://t.co/2NhkZYp8e9🔗: https://t.co/cI9Zx4yfCi#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/XMjyAjqhf1— Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) June 29, 2022
Penn State's nonconference slate also includes games against Minnesota-Duluth and St. Lawrence, as well as a matchup with Minnesota in Las Vegas.
Conference play is set to begin with a two-game homestand against Mercyhurst on Nov. 4. The CHA postseason tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.
