Penn State's 34-game schedule was revealed Wednesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will open the season at home against Wisconsin in a two-game series, beginning Sept. 22, as they look to build on an 18-win season.

Penn State's nonconference slate also includes games against Minnesota-Duluth and St. Lawrence, as well as a matchup with Minnesota in Las Vegas.

Conference play is set to begin with a two-game homestand against Mercyhurst on Nov. 4. The CHA postseason tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.

