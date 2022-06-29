Penn State Women's Ice Hockey vs. Mercyhurst_Zanon

Forward Kiara Zanon (11) is contested by her opponent for control of the puck during the Penn State Women's ice hockey vs. Mercyhurst Skate for a Cure game on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 3-1. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State's 34-game schedule was revealed Wednesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will open the season at home against Wisconsin in a two-game series, beginning Sept. 22, as they look to build on an 18-win season.

Penn State's nonconference slate also includes games against Minnesota-Duluth and St. Lawrence, as well as a matchup with Minnesota in Las Vegas.

Conference play is set to begin with a two-game homestand against Mercyhurst on Nov. 4. The CHA postseason tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.

