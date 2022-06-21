Penn State added two graduate seniors to its roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Nittany Lions bolstered their roster with two transfer forwards, Courtney Correia from Boston University and Eleri MacKay from Colgate.

The Nittany Lions add a pair of fifth-year forwards in Courtney Correia and Eleri MacKay to the 2022-23 roster!🔗: https://t.co/ohvctX2OaV#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/1NOGkCLUGX — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) June 21, 2022

Correia led the Boston Terriers with 14 goals and 25 points last year. The Canadian collected 65 total points in 116 games over four years as a Terrier.

Colgate transfer MacKay is coming off of a season where she scored seven goals and 16 points. While not her most productive season, she was effective in her time with the Raiders, scoring 58 points in 138 games. While at Colgate, MacKay managed to make the NCAA Tournament twice in 2021 and 2022.

Correia and MacKay join a Penn State team that managed to win 18 games last year.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE