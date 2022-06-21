Josie Bothun Courtesy Art

Penn State goaltender Josie Bothun (30) against Mercyhurst in the second period on Jan. 24, 2021. No. 9 Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 4-1. Photo/Craig Houtz

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State added two graduate seniors to its roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Nittany Lions bolstered their roster with two transfer forwards, Courtney Correia from Boston University and Eleri MacKay from Colgate.

Correia led the Boston Terriers with 14 goals and 25 points last year. The Canadian collected 65 total points in 116 games over four years as a Terrier.

Colgate transfer MacKay is coming off of a season where she scored seven goals and 16 points. While not her most productive season, she was effective in her time with the Raiders, scoring 58 points in 138 games. While at Colgate, MacKay managed to make the NCAA Tournament twice in 2021 and 2022.

Correia and MacKay join a Penn State team that managed to win 18 games last year.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags