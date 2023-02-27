Following its advancement to the conference championship last weekend, Penn State has gained some more recognition on an individual level.

Two Nittany Lion skaters have taken home CHA honors for the month of February.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke took home forward of the month and rookie of the month honors after totaling 12 points across the past four weeks.

Additionally, senior defenseman Izzy Heminger was named the top blue-liner of the past month, having tallied eight points, including seven assists, across that span.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE