Penn State played its first home game of 2022 on Tuesday night, and its return to Pegula Ice Arena didn’t go well for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions were outplayed against Cornell falling 6-1 in a game where the Big Red dominated from the opening faceoff.

The blue and white have a strong defensive structure allowing just 1.9 goals per game before Tuesday night’s contest. However, the defense struggled mightily against Cornell, allowing six goals.

The lone goal for Penn State was scored by fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising early in the second period for her team-leading 14th goal.

After Heising’s goal, Cornell picked up its offensive attack and scored five unanswered much to the displeasure of coach Jeff Kampersal.

“The main factor, which was my fault, was we were out of shape,” Kampersal said. “That is something that really bothers me.”

Cornell opened the scoring in the first period when junior forward Izzy Daniel notched a short-handed goal. For Daniel, it was just her third goal on the 2021-22 campaign.

The Big Red broke the tie midway through the second period with a goal from freshman defender Alexa Davis.

Just two minutes after Davis’s goal Cornell extended its advantage after a shot from Claudia Yu snuck past sophomore goalie Josie Bothun.

Kampersal mentioned that he noticed his team’s spirits begin to spiral after the two quick strikes from Cornell.

This wasn’t the first time that Kampersal has noticed this happen to his team, he saw similar things in previous games against Syracuse and St. Cloud, the fifth-year Penn State coach said.

“Habits were not good, communication was not good and when it went south on us — it goes south fast,'' Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions tried to mount a comeback after allowing those two goals, but sophomore forward Lily Delianedis made it a 4-1 contest with a late goal for the visitors.

Kampersal looked for his leaders to step up and help spark any momentum; however, on Tuesday night, nothing happened.

“I am hoping that the captains and the leaders shine in those moments,” Kampersal said. “I think they’re tired of hearing from some random old dude in those situations, and hopefully their teammates pick them up and get going.”

Kampersal also decided to make a change in net to begin the third-period pulling Bothun and replacing her with sophomore goalie Annie Spring.

On the night, Bothun surrendered four goals on 15 shots.

Despite allowing four goals, Kampersal said he thought his goalie played well.

“We had a lot of times three players chasing at the net or a defender pinching when there is no F3 and the second, third and fourth goals were 4-on-1 and 4-on-2 and that usually never happens to us,” Kampersal said. “Josie just had no help.”

The move to Spring in net didn’t pay off as she gave up two goals on five shots. Kampersal made another change in net replacing Spring with redshirt senior goalie Cam Leonard.

Leonard stopped all five of the shots she saw.

But following the game, Kampersal was pleased with the play of both Spring and Leonard in the third period.

“They are in positions that are tough because Josie has been so good, and to get thrown in there when the team is not performing well in front of them is tough,” Kampersal said. “I give them a lot of credit for going out there when their numbers are called and competing.”

The blue and white are set to take on RIT on Friday where Kampersal thinks his squad plays better.

“We obviously love Penn State and being at Pegula, but I think we're a better team on the road with less distractions,” Kampersal said. “We get in the hotel and do our thing, and we get out there the next day and do our thing.”

