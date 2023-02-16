Fresh off of its two-week bye, No. 10 Penn State will travel to Rochester, New York, for a series with the Tigers, their final series of the 2022-23 regular season. The blue and white clinched the CHA regular-season championship and will have home-ice advantage during the CHA postseason.

The Nittany Lions and Tigers will face off at 2 p.m. on Friday and again at 1 p.m. on Saturday to wrap up the season series and the 2022-23 regular season.

Penn State is coming off a series, and season, sweep over Syracuse on Feb. 3-4. The Nittany Lions took Game 1, winning 7-0, and yet again in Game 2, flying by 4-1.

The blue and white sits atop the CHA, with an overall record of 22-8-2 and a conference record of 12-1-1.

The last time these two faced off, the Nittany Lions earned a win and a tie back on Jan. 13-14.

Penn State took Game 1, 4-2, when Kiara Zanon scored her 100th point, and Pegula Ice Arena witnessed a thrilling overtime in Game 2, leading to a 2-2 tie.

RIT was swept by Lindenwood on Feb. 10-11. It lost 4-2 in Game 1 and lost in a heartbreaking overtime period, 3-2, in Game 2.

The Tigers currently sit at the bottom of the CHA, 4-24-2 overall and 1-11-2 in conference play.

Zanon has certainly made her mark on the 2022-23 season. The Fairport, New York, native leads the CHA in several categories; this includes goals, assists, points, goals per game, assists per game and much more.

Through 32 games, Zanon has 45 points (23 goals and 22 assists), which leads all CHA skaters.

The junior forward is tied for second-most goals among all NCAA skaters with Taylor Heise of Minnesota. The two trail Alexis Petford of Stonehill, who has the most goals among all NCAA skaters (24).

Another name to look out for is No. 15 for the blue and white, Tessa Janecke.

The freshman sensation has put on quite a show this season and will look to end the regular season on a good note right before the playoffs begin.

Currently in the CHA, Janecke is third in goals (18), second in assists (18) and points (36). She leads all CHA skaters with game-winning goals (5) and face-off win percentage (.629).

An unfortunate season for the Tigers will soon come to an end, but a few players have shown out to contribute to the team.

Former Penn State forward Amy Dobson, now with the Tigers, has 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in 30 games.

Another RIT skater with potential is Lindsay Maloney. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native also has 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in 30 games.

RIT goalie Sarah Coe, despite being 3-19-2-1, holds a .914 save percentage, which is third in the CHA.

Penn State’s forwards will have to work to push the puck past Coe, who’s held up strong this season despite her defense allowing a lot of shots on net.

