With two goals to call game on Friday, Penn State and captain Natalie Heising were able to get the job done in overtime against Mercyhurst in a CHA home matchup.

The blue and white claimed a 2-1 win over the Lakers on Friday in a thriller in front of its fans in Hockey Valley.

Fans who attended Friday’s game were made to wait for any sort of action to occur as both sides finished the first period scoreless.

The Nittany Lions led in shots 10-6 and had several good opportunities to score, but they couldn’t convert against Mercyhurst goaltender Ena Nystrøm.

That scoreless action continued into the second period despite the blue and white having an opportunity on the power play during the period.

Penn State doubled its shot attempts as it continued to control the pace of play headed into the final period.

Mercyhurst was finally able to break the tie as the third period started with freshman defender Sydney Pedersen scoring for the Lakers to give them a 1-0 lead.

With an empty net for the Nittany Lions, Heising was able to tie things up for her 17th goal of the season sending the game into overtime.

But Heising would win the game for the Nittany Lions with her 18th goal of the campaign in overtime, just 16 seconds into the extra period.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions comeback win.

Strong outing from Bothun

The sophomore goaltender followed up her strong performance against RIT with another lights out performance against Mercyhurst on Friday.

Josie Bothun saved 22 shots on the day en route to a Nittany Lions’ victory.

On a day where the Penn State offense struggled to put the puck in the back of the net, Bothun was able to keep the Nittany Lions in the game.

Top line reshuffles

Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal decided to make an in-game decision to shuffle up his top line.

Sophomore forward Olivia Wallin started the game on the second line before moving up to the top line after the first period.

Wallin took the spot of sophomore Alyssa Machado and joined the top line alongside fifth-year senior Natalie Heising and sophomore Kiara Zanon.

Combined, the top line had a combined 10 shots and scored two goals which both came from Heising.

Penn State pulls an RIT late

With an empty net and the game on the line, Natalie Heising tied things up with under two minutes to play.

This same thing happened to the blue and white in the last game they played where the RIT Tigers tied the game late with an empty net which led to a 2-2 tie.

Now almost a week later, it's the Nittany Lions who came up clutch to both tie and win the game.

