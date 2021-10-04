College Hockey America announced that two Penn State players were featured in the CHA's player of the week honors on Monday.

Both junior defensemen Mallory Uihlein and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun of the blue and white added to their list of accolades, winning defensemen and goalkeeper of the week respectively.

Uihlein scored a game-tying goal in the final period against Boston College on Thursday. The goal propelled the Nittany Lions to overtime in a 2-1 loss.

Bothun had an impressive week of her own, tallying 38 saves over that stretch.

