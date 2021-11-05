Despite the split against Mercyhurst last weekend, Penn State’s special teams units have found a way to rebound following a rough overall start to the 2021-22 season.

Coming into its series against Mercyhurst, the penalty kill for the Nittany Lions had allowed four goals on 30 attempts, which is already close to half of the nine goals the blue and white gave up with that unit last season.

Two of those four goals came in the Nittany Lions series two weeks ago against Brown.

Even though the Bears were able to tack on one power-play goal in each of the two games, the series still ended without a loss for Penn State.

During the Mercyhurst series however, the Nittany Lions showed quick improvement as they found themselves on the penalty kill two times during both games stopping all four of the Lakers’ attempts.

Those two games knocked down their opponents success rate on the penalty kill from 15% to 13% which is where the total was last season for Penn State.

Aggressiveness has been the key to that quick turnaround on the penalty kill according to coach Jeff Kampersal.

“I think we're doing a better job of not overextending ourselves,” Kampersal said. “So if we go and attack somebody, and we can't get back to a stick lane, then we've gone too far and I think we were kind of a little over aggressive that way.”

A much more noteworthy statistic for this Penn State team has been the struggles on the power play during the start of the season.

As the Nittany Lions’ offense struggled to get things going, so did the power-play unit, as it didn’t score its first goal until the sixth game of the season, during the Holy Cross series.

Now, though, the power-play unit is back and in rhythm. Despite a lack of opportunities against Mercyhurst, the blue and white were successful on its only chance with a player advantage.

That goal came in the first game of the series when junior forward Julie Gough extended her goal streak to five games on a power-play goal in the second period during a 4-3 Penn State loss.

The power-play unit for Penn State has now converted on seven of its 34 chances. That 20.5% success rate is a major improvement compared to the team's 12% total from a year ago.

Both Gough and fifth-year senior Natalie Heising have scored multiple power play goals on the season as they combine for five of the seven total goals in that department.

While Kampersal stated that the Nittany Lions haven’t changed anything leading to the team’s recent power-play success, he found a new approach while watching Boston College practice before its series back in late September.

“They have to know what they're doing before they get the puck,” Kampersal said. “There's less time and space, and there's more intensity when it's that way. The defenders can get to you pretty quickly.”

Looking to the future, Penn State will continue CHA conference play this week as it travels back home to take on Lindenwood with a chance to continue improving on special teams.

Through eight games this season, the Lady Lions have only scored one power-play goal and have allowed seven goals on the penalty kill on the year.

Despite Lindenwood currently holding a 1-7 record, it will still be a tough challenge for the Nittany Lions according to Kampersal.

“If we play good habits, skate, like the way that we're capable and defend the way they were able to defend then we’ll be in good shape,” Kampersal said. “But they're definitely a challenge, a program on the rise and they buy in with what their coach is telling them.”

