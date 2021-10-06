Things haven’t gone as planned offensively for Penn State as it heads into the weekend with an 0-3-1 record.

Through the first four games of the season, the Nittany Lions have only scored four goals, with fifth-year senior, and captain, Natalie Heising scoring half of them. None of those four goals, however, have come on the power play.

The blue and white have had 17 opportunities with a player advantage but have yet to score when put in that situation.

That lack of success on the power play has been more noticeable as the Nittany Lions have led in shot attempts in all four games this season.

Penn State has taken 134 shots during the first two weeks of the season, while opponents have only 77.

With that lack of success on the power play, that should be a focus for the Nittany Lions throughout the next week as they get set to take on Holy Cross.

For coach Jeff Kampersal, he’s focused on showing his team how other teams across many leagues attack on the power play in the hopes of learning for this weekend.

“Whether it's like the women's national team, our men’s team, NHL or other colleges, we’ll try to show them essentially how quick they move the puck and attack [the opponent],” Kampersal said. “That's what we're trying to do, we're still trying to figure out, not necessarily like systematically, but if people are in the right positions to make the right play.”

Last year, the Nittany Lions struggled on the power play as well, as they only scored eight goals on 66 opportunities with a player advantage. None of those power play goals came from that season’s CHA Player of the Year Kiara Zanon.

Zanon mentioned that creativity could be the key to unlocking that success on the power play.

“Power play’s never gonna be perfect but it’s something we need to improve on,” Zanon said. “So we spent a lot of time talking. I think communication is a big part of it, and I think we're just going to be a lot more creative.

“So we've been working on some different creative things and kind of not sticking to one play or set plays.”

The Nittany Lions lack of offense has been especially tough when considering the start sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun has had during these first two weeks.

Bothun won her second consecutive CHA Player of the Week award following the last series against Boston College where she only gave up four goals in two games.

Despite her recent success, the sophomore has yet to record a win on the season.

Bothun said being supportive of her teammates is one of the best things she can do as a goalie to help them through this skid.

“I mean, you just got to be there and be supportive, so if that's doing stuff with the team after practice, to help them focus on it or doing stuff before practice. I'll do it anyway to help,” Bothun said.

The Nittany Lions will have their first chance to improve offensively this weekend when the blue and white takes on Holy Cross. The games will take place at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

