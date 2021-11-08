After winning its weekend series against Lindenwood, two Penn State players will be taking home hardware for their performances.

Sophomore forward Kiara Zanon and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun were selected by the CHA as forward and goalie of the week respectively.

Zanon finished the weekend with two goals and two assists for four points. Her three points in the Nittany Lions 4-1 victory in game two was her highest point total in a single game this season.

Bothun allowed just four goals on 34 shots in the two-game series. She made many big saves in game one that helped spark the Penn State comeback.

This is the first time this season Zanon has taken home a weekly award while this is Bothun's fourth on the 2021-22 campaign.

