After splitting its weekend series against Mercyhurst, two Penn State players will be taking home hardware for their performances.

Junior forward Julie Gough and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun were selected by the CHA as forward and goalie of the week respectively.

Gough finished the two-game series with two goals and two assists, the junior has recorded eight points in her last five games.

Bothun recorded her fifth career shutout making 14 saves in the Nittany Lions 3-0 victory on Sunday.

This is the first time this season Gough has taken home a weekly award while this is Bothun's third on the 2021-22 campaign.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey earns win in 2nd leg of Mercyhurst series Penn State captured its first CHA victory of the season on the road in Erie Saturday afternoon.