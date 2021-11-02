Only a day after being named player of the week for the third time this season, one Penn State player has earned yet another CHA accolade on the 2021-22 season.

The CHA named sophomore goalie Josie Bothun goalie of the month on Tuesday.

🔘 3 CHA Goalie of the Week honors🔘 Conference-best 1.85 GAA🔘 Finished October with a 🍩Josie Bothun (@Jbothun) is your first CHA Goaltender of the Month for the 2021-22 season!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/x0qTFjRmzO — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) November 2, 2021

After her record-breaking freshman season, Bothun has picked up right where she left off in her second year as a Nittany Lion.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native finished the month with a record of 4-4-2, a .906 save percentage and a conference-best 1.85 goals against average.

Bothun ended the month off strong capturing her fifth career shutout in the blue and white's 3-0 victory against Mercyhurst on Saturday.

