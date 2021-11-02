Josie Bothun Courtesy Art

Penn State's Josie Bothun (30) during the game with RIT. The No. 8/9 Penn State women's hockey team remained unbeaten on home ice with a 2-0 shutout win over RIT Tuesday afternoon February 9, 2021at Pegula Ice Arena. Photo by Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Only a day after being named player of the week for the third time this season, one Penn State player has earned yet another CHA accolade on the 2021-22 season.

The CHA named sophomore goalie Josie Bothun goalie of the month on Tuesday.

After her record-breaking freshman season, Bothun has picked up right where she left off in her second year as a Nittany Lion.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native finished the month with a record of 4-4-2, a .906 save percentage and a conference-best 1.85 goals against average.

Bothun ended the month off strong capturing her fifth career shutout in the blue and white's 3-0 victory against Mercyhurst on Saturday.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Alex Rocco is a women's hockey reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying broadcast journalism.