Penn State finished its home finale with more than just a win.

Forwards Julie Gough and Natalie Heising each had two goals while forward Kiara Zanon recorded six points to set a new Nittany Lion record.

Combined with depth scoring from Izzy Heminger and Rachel Weiss, the blue and white routed RIT 7-1 Wednesday night to finish its home slate undefeated and wrap up the CHA regular season title.

The seven goals are the most goals Penn State has ever scored in a CHA game.

The Nittany Lions’ top line of Zanon, Heising, and Gough are one, two, and three, respectively, in terms of points this season for the No. 8 team in the country. All three have served as catalysts for Penn State’s offensive success this season.

Gough can often be found crashing the net, primed to pound home loose pucks in front of the net. Meanwhile, both Zanon and Heising excel at feeding the puck to both the point and finding small seams to thread their shots through to the net.

“What’s nice is for them to have a big night, cause they deserve it,” head coach Jeff Kampersal said about the top line’s play.

The trio’s big night amounted to 13 points combined, including two special teams goals. Gough’s came with a player up while Heising’s was with a player down.

“That line should be threatening all the time, and the more they play, the better they get,” Kampersal said.

Heising said there is a strength that exists among her linemates. She seems to always know where they will be on the ice for certain plays.

That chemistry has allowed the blue and white’s most productive line to continually generate high-quality chances at opportune moments throughout the majority of this season.

Heising has recorded at least one point In the past seven games and 11 points in total. A large portion of those goals involve both Gough and Zanon.

But it’s not just practice and in-game situations that have helped the team’s chemistry. ForPenn State’s most prosperous trio,, they are hardly an exception.

“When good stuff happens on the ice, good stuff happens off the ice, and vice versa,” Heising said.

When a line such as Zanon, Gough, and Heising produces at the rate that it has, oftentimes opposing teams like Robert Morris and RIT will focus on bottling them up. While this strategy has produced mixed results, it has certainly left opportunities for Penn State’s other forwards to reap the benefits.

Olivia Wallin is tied for the team lead in goals, and her line of Alyssa Machad Rachel Weiss and herself have stepped up to provide clutch scoring when presented with optimal matchups.

Kampersal alluded to this effect, noting that if other teams put all their focus on one line, then everyone else steps up.

“We’re not counting on them to have the night they had tonight; it’s nice to have balance throughout the lineup,” Kampersal said.

He went on to provide one specific example when Weiss scored a game-winning goal against Robert Morris on Jan. 8. Both Zanon and Heising were kept off the scoresheet in that game.

With the way Penn State’s offense is structured, there is little reason to believe it will falter anytime soon.

For the Nittany Lions to achieve success, Gough, Zanon and Heising have certainly propelled the team as much as any other players on the roster. Now, the blue and white has its first top-10 ranking in program history and is on the verge of the CHA playoffs.

But to get there, Penn State will need to keep firing on all cylinders.

