Penn State got back to its winning ways on Friday by picking up a 2-1 win in overtime against Mercyhurst.

While many fans who watched the game at the Pegula Ice Arena will point to the heroics of fifth-year senior Natalie Heising who scored both goals in the game, changes from behind the bench played a big role in the victory as well.

When the matchup first started, Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal trotted out a first forward line which included Heising and sophomores Kiara Zanon and Alyssa Machado.

That line pairing didn’t find much success as the Nittany Lions went scoreless for most of the game.

During the game, as that pairing continued to struggle, Kampersal decided to change up his first line.

Throughout the rest of the game, fans would see sophomore forward Olivia Wallin replace Machado on that line pairing.

The move would prove to be successful for the Nittany Lions, but it would not happen instantly.

Penn State would continue to struggle up until late in the third period where Heising would come through in the clutch. Her decisive effort that found the back of the net to tie the game up at one and also sent the match into overtime.

Who was credited for an assist on the goal? Olivia Wallin.

From there, Heising would win the game for the blue and white just 16 seconds into the extra period completing the comeback for Penn State.

When asked about the switch, Kampersal explained there are many factors that go into the decision of making a line change during the course of the game.

“We have players who forecheck and dig pucks out which is really good and then players who are shooters, and we try to get like a mix of a puck digger outer a passer and shooter,” Kampersal said. “Endurance factors into it, so there's a bunch of things.”

Combined, the players on that new first line combined for 10 shots, two goals which were both from Heising and two assists during the win.

The line helped lead the Nittany Lions to their first win at the Pegula Ice Arena since Nov. 6 against Lindenwood.

That change didn’t seem to concern Heising though as she just thinks about playing with whoever is on the ice with her at that time.

“I don't really think much about it,” Heising said. “We just kind of go out and play with whoever we're playing with and try to make the most of it, and that’s more on the coach's side.”

The switch helped propel Heising to move up to 18 goals on the season which leads the team and is one away from her career high in a season which is her 19 goals from her 2017-18 season.

Kapersal’s decision also helped propel the Nittany Lions to a much needed win against a CHA opponent as this win helped move the blue and white up to second place in the standings, jumping Mercyhurst in the process.

One thing that Kampersal, who has been Penn State’s coach since the 2017-18 season, knows about the CHA is that Mercyhurst will be looking for revenge on Saturday.

“I think tomorrow is gonna be another test,” Kampersal said. “We're in the CHA, the second game, if you win, is always harder because the team that didn't win comes out in the first 10 minutes and sets the tempo.

“So we gotta ride that storm out a little bit or attack, so we can crush their spirit early.”

