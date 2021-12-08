Penn State women’s hockey’s 4-game road stretch continues against New Hampshire

Penn State is set to make its return to the ice following a bye week last weekend as it heads back on the road to take on New Hampshire.

The blue and white is coming off an impressive run in the D1 in D.C Showcase that included a 3-2 win over the previously No. 7-ranked Minnesota Duluth before falling 4-2 the next day against No. 2 Ohio State.

Now with a week off, the Nittany Lions are set to play their fifth and sixth consecutive games away from home to take on a talented New Hampshire squad.

The Wildcats have been rolling as of late, entering the series having won three of their last four games, which includes a series split against Vermont last weekend.

Overall, the Wildcats currently have a 6-9-2 record on the season with four of those losses coming against ranked opponents such as No. 10 Harvard and then-ranked No. 4 Northeastern.

Offensively, New Hampshire has relied on a three-headed monster of playmakers to get the job done, and all three played a big role during the Vermont series.

Sophomore forward Brianna Brooks, junior forward Tamara Thiérus and freshman forward Kira Juodikis all enter the weekend with double-digit points on the season.

Brooks found the back of the net once during the 5-2 win over Vermont to open up the series, while Juodikis scored twice and Thiérus assisted on both goals during the 6-3 loss to round out the weekend.

Brooks and Thiérus tie for the team lead in points with 15, while Juodikis leads the team, and the Hockey East conference, in goals with nine.

In between the pipes, the Wildcats have found a consistent starter at goalie in senior Ava Boutilier, who has played 70 games during her college career and ranks second in school history in both saves and save percentage.

Boutilier currently has a 6-8 record this season with one shutout, which came back on Nov. 26 against Union, and a 2.52 goals against average.

The New Hampshire goaltender was one of the many players on both sides who took part in these two teams’ last matchup during the 2019-20 season.

While the Wildcats lead 4-2 in the all-time series, the two sides split their last series in the first few days of 2020 at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions opened up that series with a dominant 3-0 win as a familiar face in now-fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising scored the second goal while on the power play.

She was assisted by two more well-known faces in now-seniors Amy Dobson and Izzy Heminger.

Going for the sweep the next day, though, the Nittany Lions came up short in a 2-1 Wildcats win.

The only Penn State goal came from another current Nittany Lion in junior forward Mallory Uihlein, who lit the lamp for just the second time in her career.

During the other two series between the programs, the Nittany Lions came out victorious on only one occasion — back in January 2015 in Durham — topping New Hampshire 3-1.

Durham is the same place the Nittany Lions will travel to this weekend, as the blue and white gets set for its last series of the calendar year.

Penn State and New Hampshiere will face off on Thursday and Friday with the games starting at 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

This all comes as part of a eight-game road trip that will come to an end for the blue and white on Jan. 11 against Cornell in the Pegula Ice Arena.

