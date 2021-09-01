Last season saw one of Penn State’s best seasons in program history — the blue and white finished with a record of 16-3-2.

The Nittany Lions are bringing back nearly the same team in 2021-22, with only senior goalie Jenna Brenneman graduating. The team also added five new freshmen to the roster.

The blue and white enter this season looking for revenge after being ousted by Syracuse in the semifinals of the CHA Tournament.

Last season, the Nittany Lions’ offense was primarily led by the two freshmen forwards Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin.

Zanon led Penn State in points with 30, as she had 10 goals and 20 assists on the year. She was named the AHCA National Rookie of the Year and the CHA Player of the Year for her efforts.

The then-freshman Zanon was the first Nittany Lion player to garner both of those accolades.

Wallin was the leading goal scorer for the blue and white, as she found the back of the net 13 times while adding three assists.

The progression of Zanon and Wallin in their sophomore seasons will be crucial for Penn State if it wants to have the same success as last season.

Forward Natalie Heising will be back for her fifth season due to the NCAA granting another year of eligibility for the pandemic.

Having the fifth-year senior back on the ice is a huge addition for coach Jeff Kampersal's squad, especially since she was one of the captains last year. To go along with her leadership, she also produced on the ice, as she tallied seven goals and 13 assists for 20 total points in just 17 games.

Penn State prides itself on having a strong defense, and last season was no different as opponents averaged just 1.5 goals per game against the blue and white.

Leading the charge for the Nittany Lions on the back end is sophomore defenseman Lyndie Lobdell. In her freshman season, Lobdell had one goal and 13 assists for 14 points, which led to her being one of four Nittany Lions named to the All-CHA rookie team.

Complementing Lobdell is senior defenseman Izzy Heminger. Heminger racked up 12 points on two goals and 10 assists last season.

She was named to her second consecutive All-CHA Second Team. She also ranks third in Penn State history for points as a defensemen with 41.

One of last year’s alternate captains, Rene Gangarosa, is one of the anchors of the defense as well. The junior led the team in blocked shots last season with 37.

The Nittany Lions have one of the best goalies in the conference in sophomore Josie Bothun. In her freshman season, Bothun started all 21 games and finished the season with four shutouts.

Bothun broke two Penn State records as she recorded the lowest single-season goals-against average at 1.44, as well as compiling the best save percentage in program history at 0.944.

She became the first-ever Penn State player to win the USCHO.com National Rookie of the Year, as well as the CHA Goaltender of the Year honors in 2020-21.

The blue and white have options to choose from for the backup goalie spot. The two options are redshirt senior Cam Leonard and sophomore Annie Spring.

Spring played in six games last season, allowing one goal on seven shots.

As for Leonard, she did not see any time on the ice in 2020-21. Her last appearances for the blue and white came in 2019-20 where she appeared in four games.

The then-redshirt sophomore went 0-4 and allowed opponents to score 19 goals on 109 shots.

While Penn State has the talent to compete — as it showed last year — it will still need its stars to shine in order to be successful this upcoming season.

