Fresh off one of the strongest seasons in Penn State history, Jeff Kampersal’s team will look to break through into the NCAA Tournament’s field of eight this upcoming season.

The 2020 campaign saw the Nittany Lions go 16-3-2 by dominating on their home ice to the beat of 9-0-1 record at Pegula Ice Arena. The season included blowouts of Rochester Institute of Technology by scores of 7-1 and twice of 5-0, as well as a 4-3 overtime win over a strong Syracuse team.

The blue and white came up short in the CHA semifinals as it fell to Syracuse 3-2 in early March, but with a crop of returning stars, Penn State will do everything in its power to make sure this past season was no fluke.

Natalie Heising

Natalie Heising is one of the most accomplished players in program history, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heising can use her extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions next season if she so desires.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, native is the only Penn Stater to record 20 points or more in four seasons with the program and is one of two players with 50 career goals. Those feats put Heising second in goals and third in points on Penn State’s all-time lists.

In the previously mentioned 7-1 victory over RIT, Heising did the heavy lifting by picking up four points with two goals and two assists in her second two-goal game of the season.

The senior finished the year with 20 points on 7 goals on 13 assists. The numbers nearly matched her previous season of 21 points in which she played double the number of games.

Potentially hitting the Pegula ice for one last season with Penn State, Heising has the ability to completely take over any game at any time.

Olivia Wallin

It’s not just the veterans looking to contribute to another great season as Olivia Wallin will aim to ensure the program is successful for at least a few more years.

In her first season, the Ontario product led all freshmen in the country with 13 goals and was selected to the All-CHA Rookie Team.

Wallin scored both goals in the semi-final loss to Syracuse in what became her second two-goal game of the campaign.

Perhaps what’s most impressive is that nearly 25% of her scores were game-winning goals, as she racked up four of them.

Josie Bothun

Josie Bothun let her accolades do the talking for themselves during her freshman season. The Wyoming, Minnesota, native was the USCHO.com national Rookie of the Year and CHA Goaltender of the Year.

The netminder picked up as many records as she could in her first year under the flashing light. Bothun holds the single-season record for wins with 16, winning percentage at .810, goals-against average of 1.44 and a .944 save percentage.

As for how she set a wins record in a shortened season, just refer to the numbers.

Bothun had an unfathomable shutout streak where she didn’t allow a goal for over 263 minutes across a span of six games.

By allowing her opponents to score just 32 goals all season, Bothun made it possible for the Nittany Lions to have a +40 goal differential.

