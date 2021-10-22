The bye week for Penn State has finally concluded, and the Nittany Lions are set to return to the ice on Saturday against Brown.

Prior to the week off, the Nittany Lions had pulled off a convincing sweep in their last series against Holy Cross, where the blue and white outscored the Crusaders 11-3 during those two games.

During that bye week, Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal attempted to balance days to train and take off as he looked to give his team some rest after three-straight series to open up the season.

“So last week we trained for four days: Monday through Thursday. it's really hard to get a lot of small games, competitive kind of things, keep it light and fun but also intense,” Kampersal said. “I gave them three days off Friday, Saturday and Sunday then came back and worked really hard yesterday [Monday] and today [Tuesday].

Kampersal had also mentioned how team-building was a big focus for the Nittany Lions during the week off.

For Penn State, only time will tell how much the rest from last weekend paid off as it travels to Providence, Rhode Island, to take on the Brown.

This will be the first time in program history the blue and white take on the Bears, who are looking to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2001-02 season where they finished as runner-ups to national powerhouse Minnesota Duluth.

Saturday’s game will be the first game for Brown since February 2020, as the team did not play during the 2020-21 season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

That 2019-20 Bears team finished with a 3-23-3 record, which continued a streak of 14 consecutive losing seasons dating back to the 2005-06 season.

The lack of recent game footage has made preparation for this weekend more difficult for Kampersal.

“Brown is hard to prepare for because there's no tape on them from last year,” Kampersal said. “They had one scrimmage against an NWHL team that we've been able to watch. They play aggressive.

“They crush the puck, so we’ll have to be at our best to go back and get it and break it out cleanly.”

One key player will make her return to the ice for the Bears in this series as Shay Maloney, the team’s leader in goals and points during the 2019-20 season, returns.

The senior forward was named the team’s MVP during each of her two seasons played at Brown and has 30 points during her career with the Bears.

For sophomore forward Olivia Wallin, she sees Brown, and all other future opponents, as a way to prepare for a bigger goal — a CHA Tournament title and a national championship.

The Nittany Lions will play Brown on Saturday and Sunday with both games starting at 2 p.m. in Rhode Island.

Saturday’s game will start a four-game road stretch for the blue and white, which includes a two-game series against Mercyhurst the following week.

“Obviously I expect them to be good, we can't let up,” Wallin said. “Every game is a stepping stone to CHA Tournament, so preparation wise, we're gonna watch their scrimmages that they've done in the past — probably their last year video.”