The tough start to the season continued for Penn State following a hard fought loss over No. 7 Boston College. In a 2-1 overtime loss, the blue and white dropped to 0-2-1 on the season.

Despite leading 37-25 in shot attempts, the Nittany Lions were unable to finish things off as captain Natalie Heising was unable to capitalize on a golden opportunity in the extra frame before Abby Newhook closed things out for the Eagles.

The loss for Penn State against a ranked Boston College squad continued a streak which began in 2018.

Including Thursday’s loss over the Eagles, the Nittany Lions have failed to win against a ranked opponent in eight attempts.

Those eight games include seven defeats and one tie, which came during the 2018-19 season in a game against No. 4 Cornell which ended with a 3-3 score.

Five of those games came in the 2019-20 season where the Nittany Lions lost by a combined score of 23-8, playing against teams such as Wisconsin, Boston University and Clarkson University.

The last win over a ranked opponent for Penn State came against No. 5 Colgate University in September 2018 where the Nittany Lions pulled off a 4-2 victory.

Current Nittany Lions Rene Gangarosa and Heising both scored in the game.

Penn State head coach Jeff Kampersal knows his roster for this season has the potential to end the streak and accomplish great things this season.

“It's not a mental thing for us, we have hockey players in there,” Kampersal said. “They want to win, we just need to tidy things up, our best players need to score.

Kampersal has been with the Nittany Lions program since the 2017-18 season, as well as the start of the team’s stretch against ranked teams.

He’s seen the blue and white fight hard in those losses mentioning a particular series against Wisconsin in 2019.

“We played Wisconsin and we got smoked the first game and the second game we competed pretty hard,” Kampersal said. “Every single game we've played so far we outshot St. Lawrence twice, significantly outshot BC today, and we just got to capitalize on those chances.”

That series against No. 1 Wisconsin saw the Nittany Lions lose 7-0 in the first game before putting up a much better fight in the final game of the series only losing 3-0.

One player who was on the roster during that series was defender Malory Uihlein.

The junior found the back of the net in the third period of Thursday’s contest, which tied the game at one, and would be the lone goal of the night for the Nittany Lions.

As one of the veteran players on the roster, Uihlein has seen this Nittany Lions team take huge strides throughout her collegiate career.

Uihlein stated that although wins against ranked opponents would be great, both herself and the rest of the team prefer not to put a big emphasis on it.

The Nittany Lions will have their chance both at redemption and to end the streak on Friday when they take on the Boston College Eagles at 7 p.m. Both teams will play at the Pegula Ice Arena as the blue and white also look to capture their first win of the season.

“We try not to look at it like that, obviously it's huge to win against ranked teams but I think we personally could beat any ranked team but it just didn't bounce our way today,” Uihlein said. “I don't think we look too much into rankings, just like when we were ranked. We tried to not have put a meaning to it when we played other teams.”

