Given the chance to pull off the sweep on Superhero Day, Penn State came through as they dominated throughout in a 4-1 win over the Lindenwood Lions

With heroic speed of her own, Rachel Weiss struck first just three minutes into the game as the junior forward notched her third goal on the season tipping one in off the feed from sophomore Kiara Zanon.

The first period was all Nittany Lions as they dominated in the shot department holding a 18-2 advantage on scoring chances as both teams headed into the locker rooms.

There was a lull in play before the next goal but senior forward Anna Promersberger went top shelf for her second goal of the season off the assist from sophomore forward Lyndie Lobdell which doubled the Penn State lead with 12 minutes to go in the second.

Like the first period, that one goal would be all either side could muster up in the second period with the score remaining at 2-0.

The goals kept coming for the Nittany Lions as who else but junior forward Julie Gough was able to find the back of the net to extend her goal streak to seven games.

On the empty net, the Nittany Lions were able to strike for one more goal on the day as Zanon got herself on the board off a pass from Heising.

Lindenwood got one back just a few seconds later with senior forward Maddison Stitt got one through the net to help the Lions avoid the shutout.

That 4-1 score would be the final as the Nittany Lions had a big day in the shots department leading 54 to 18.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s win.

Second sweep of 2021-22

Penn State continues to roll in CHA conference play as it not only picked up its third straight win but the second sweep of the season as well.

The first one came against Holy Cross back in early October when the Nittany Lions scored 11 goals in the two game series.

The Nittany Lions also continued their unbeaten streak against Lindenwood as they haven’t lost to the Lions since February of 2018.

Gough’s goal streak

The junior forward had come into the matchup riding a six game scoring streak and was able to extend that to seven during Saturday’s win which ties a program record.

Gough took advantage of the power play opportunity as she fired one in off a great pass from fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising.

She now has seven goals on the season to go along with three assists and ten points.

Gough now ties Heising for the team’s goal lead.

Bothun left untested

Lindenwood could not get its offense going throughout the game as they were held to just 18 shots against a tough Nittany Lions defense.

Josie Bothun was seconds away from her second shutout of the season before a late Lindenwood goal prevented that from happening.

With only 18 saves, things definitely became much easier for the sophomore goaltender.

