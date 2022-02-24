Survive and advance — that’s the mentality Penn State will have heading into the CHA Tournament semifinal matchup against Mercyhurst on Friday.

The Nittany Lions sit at an overall 18-9-5 record, while in conference play they are at 8-3-3. Penn State heads into the tournament sitting in second place in the conference.

Meanwhile, on the Lakers side, Mercyhurst is 20-11-2 overall, with a 10-6 conference record. The Lakers sit just behind Penn State holding the third place in the CHA.

While the two teams have battled in two separate series this year, the Nittany Lions came on top in the last three of the four games.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 2-2 draw in overtime and a win against RIT in their last series, while the Lakers just split its recent series with Lindenwood.

In an even matchup to open the tournament, Penn State has control of its own destiny with a chance to reach the finals on Saturday if the blue and white wins Friday

Last season, Penn State headed to Erie to face Syracuse for the CHA semifinals but fell 3-2. Ahead of this season’s matchup, coach Jeff Kampersal said his team is focused on its opponent and not the circumstances of the game.

“We’re not really focused on the semifinal,” Kampersal said. “We’re just focused on Mercyhurst and trying to use our speed and our skill against what they present to us.”

With that mentality, the Nittany Lions are hungry to advance this year.

If the result falls, it will be seniors Amy Dobson, Avery Mitchell, Natalie Heising, Cam Leonard, and Anna Promersberger’s last game as a Nittany Lion.

Along with the end of her career donning the blue and white, a loss against Mercyhurst would end a career season for Heising, the newly crowned CHA Player of the Year.

The fifth-year senior set a single-season program record with 20 goals and 40 points on the campaign. Heising also holds the program record with 74 goals, 63 assists, 147 points, and 155 games played across her time with Penn State.

Kampersal said, Heising’s captain mentality heading into the game hasn’t been any different than what she’s brought to Penn State her entire career.

“Natalie has been a great leader since she’s been here,” Kampersal said.

Looking back on previous seasons, Penn State has never advanced to the final round of the CHA Tournament.

At its end of the year banquet Sunday, Kampersal said it was evident the Nittany Lions have grown together on and off the ice.

“Our five seniors gave heartfelt speeches, and they had trouble getting through,” Kampersal said. “You could tell the love that they had for their teammates and the progress that the program has made.”

With that being said, Kampersal said the thought of not seeing these players is a scary thought going into Friday’s matchup.

“We’re trying to keep that in the back of our minds, focus on what we can hopefully accomplish and keep this going as long as possible,” Kampersal said.

Along with the whole squad, Kampersal said the five seniors are going to put everything they can into this game and see where it takes them.

Promersberger mentioned she hopes her teammates can give it their all as they are playing some of the best hockey they’ve played all year.

“It’s extra special because this program has come so far, and if we can end off on a good note, that’d be great,” Promersberger said.

To sophomore forward Kiara Zanon, this group of girls is special.

“We’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, even last year, but I think our team this year is stronger than ever and I think we’ve really prepared for this moment and this weekend,” Zanon said.

The CHA puck drop between Penn State and Mercyhurst in the semifinal game will be at 4 p.m. on Friday in Syracuse, New York.

“Hopefully, we can come out on a good note, send the seniors off on a good note and can really take advantage of this opportunity,” Zanon said.

